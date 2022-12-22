LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Treacherous winter conditions across the country are disrupting holiday travel and causing hundreds of airline flight delays and cancellations.

Already more than 1,500 flights nationwide were canceled by 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning and that number will continue to grow. Harry Reid International Airport is showing two dozen departing flights and nearly a dozen arriving flights canceled.

Departure board for Harry Reid International Airport. (Credit: Reid Int’l Airport)

Travelers can check Reid International Airport’s flight arrivals and departures at this link. Airport officials urge travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to the flight departure time and to expect large crowds.

Southwest Airlines has canceled 580 flights for Thursday and more than 480 are showing delayed, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks all airline flights. The airline has a link for passengers to rebook trips if flights are canceled.

Most of the major airlines such as American, Delta, United, and Jet Blue are offering to waive change fees and fare differences if passengers choose to rebook their flights to avoid traveling in bad weather.

The airports with the most cancellations and delays are Chicago’s O’Hare International, Denver International, Chicago Midway International, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International.

Harry Reid International Airport is warning travelers that parking will be in high demand, especially in Terminal 1 and the Long Term garage. There are some tips on where to park at this link. You can also call (702) 261-5122 to get up-to-date parking information.

If wheelchair assistance is needed, that should be done in advance. You can get more information at this link.