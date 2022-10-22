LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a cold front pushed strong winds into the Las Vegas valley, hundreds of flights in and out of Harry Reid International Airport have been delayed and almost a dozen flights have been canceled.

According to FlightAware as of 6:40 p.m., 188 flights departing Harry Reid International Airport have been delayed and four departing flights were canceled.

The same site says that 202 arriving flights have been delayed and seven arriving flights have been canceled.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Wind gusts from the south-southeast in the daytime were expected to be in the range of 40 to nearly 60 mph.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, winds gusts were in the range of 15-24 mph in the central valley.

The weather service reports the winds could be damaging enough to blow down trees and power lines and cause widespread power outages. Residents are encouraged to secure any outdoor items.