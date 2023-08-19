FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off at McCarran International airport, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re planning to travel to and from Las Vegas this weekend, you may want to call your airline before leaving your home or hotel.

There have been 81 flights canceled and more than 100 delays from Harry Reid International on Saturday, as the Southwest area braces itself for Hurricane Hilary, according to FlightAware.

Las Vegas travel looks much more dismal on Sunday, where FlightAware lists 270 flight cancellations for Harry Reid as of Saturday evening.

At least 252 of those flight cancellations are from Southwest Airlines.

According to FlightAware, Harry Reid International has the most cancellations on Sunday for departures and arrivals out of all the regional airports. Following Harry Reid in a distant second at 31 cancellations is San Deigo International.