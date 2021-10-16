Hundreds join in Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More than 1100 people filled the Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday morning for the annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk was hosted in person, with health and safety guidelines in place to ensure participants, staff, and volunteers remained safe.

The event raised close to $200,000 dollars which went towards care, support, and research.

Related Content UNLV leading the way to a cure for Alzheimer’s with groundbreaking research

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, six million Americans are living with the disease.

From 2000 to 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased 145%.

8 News Now Heather Mills was there to support the cause.

A team of neuroscientists at UNLV is leading the way towards an eventual cure for Alzheimer’s with groundbreaking research. They found that there’s a connection between diabetes and Alzheimer’s, essentially laying the way for more research to build on this discovery.

“The number of Alzheimer’s cases continues to grow. It’s estimated to triple in the next 20-30 years,” Jeff Kinney, chair of UNLV’s Department of Brain Health said.