Hundreds hold funeral for “dying” glacier

MELS, Switzerland — Hundreds of people held a funeral for a glacier in eastern Switzerland on Sunday. A Swiss glacier expert said Pizol Glacier shrank by up to 90% since 2006, and what’s left is the size of less than four football fields.

The specialist said scientifically, there’s not enough left to call it a glacier.

The organizer of the funeral march says about 250 people hiked up the remains of the glacier, where a local priest gave a speech commemorating the retreating ice.

The organizer says the Swiss Association for Climate Protection has 120,000 signatures for a popular initiative demanding Switzerland reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. That’s more than the 100,000 signatures needed to launch the initiative.