Hundreds gather to celebrate Las Vegas Days Parade ‘reverse’ style

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds came out Saturday to celebrate the city’s birthday with the Las Vegas Day Parade “reverse” style.

The Las Vegas tradition made some adjustments due to the pandemic.

This year’s Las Vegas Days Parade came with the same excitement but with a unique spin with the residents driving through the parade instead of the performers.

Formally known as “Helldorado Days,” this year’s reverse parade brought hundreds out to the streets of Las Vegas, making up for the cancelled event last year due to the pandemic.

“In previous years it’s been a little sparse,” said Chris Eecklor. “I don’t know if it’s because of COVID or advertising but there is a lot of people here so that is amazing.”

Whether you were on a bike, your car or walking you were able to go through the parade as the performers stayed in their spot.

“It’s like a huge parade we haven’t been to any amusement parks lately so it will be exciting,” said Dylan Eecklor.

It seemed as though residents were celebrating the birth of the city as well as being able to slowly get out of the pandemic restrictions.

“It’s like a celebration of like we just past the worse and now the city is back alive and it gives us performers an opportunity to come out and show our art,” said Sara Ives, owner of Downtown Dance Conservatory.

“It’s wonderful to be out again in public and bring back celebrating our city after being shut in for a year and have our kids to come out and perform,” said Lynn Eecklor.

Some of the residents we spoke with say they preferred this reversed parade because there were so many convenient ways for them to enjoy it.