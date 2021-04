LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse in Downtown Las Vegas Wednesday evening, rallying against the ongoing war and genocide in Tigray, Ethiopia.

Tigray Call to Action Protest Las Vegas (Courtesy: Jerusalem Girmay)

Advocates are calling on the United States and the international community to step in and take action.

Organizers of this event say many lives have been lost in recent months, and millions are still in need of food and shelter while thousands more flee to neighboring communities.