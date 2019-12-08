Hundreds gather for annual Gingerbread (Wo)man Dash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of girls from more than 50 elementary schools laced up their rushing shoes to take part in the annual Gingerbread (Wo)man Dash. More than 300 girls, their running buddies and community runners came together to celebrate health, confidence and joy.

The 5K, put on by Girls on the Run Las Vegas, marks the conclusion of a season-long, experience-based curriculum designed to develop confidence and friendship among other traits — all while integrating running.

The women of #LVMPD were happy to show our support for the Girls on the Run Las Vegas 5K this morning! @gotrlv #womenofmetro pic.twitter.com/fbshkoYET4 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 7, 2019

The program provides participants with a sense of accomplishment and instills the value of goal-setting at a young age.