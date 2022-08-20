LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game.

People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who were there to gain their U.S. citizenship were ecstatic that the time has finally come.

“It’s a special day for our new citizens and their families,” said U.S. Federal judge Andrew Gordon, “and it’s a special day for our country as we welcome them as our fellow Americans.”

Hundreds of people living across the valley had the opportunity to gain their U.S. citizenship, such as

Mattie Tengler from France, who has lived in Las Vegas for almost 10 years. She is a Cirque Du Solei performer at the Bellagio. She said she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but Las Vegas.

It’s a great city to live in, and it has changed a lot in the last 10 years I’ve been here,” said Tengler, “but I like our community and I love it here because it’s the only way I can do my profession, you know.”

People originating from 84 countries around the world took to Cashman Field, a moment that many say has been long overdue.

“It’s been a really long trip, but I’ve always dreamed of this day,” said David Allen, from Cuba, “I just can’t believe it happening right now, so I’m trying to enjoy the moment.”