Hundreds enroll in new College Opportunity Program through MGM

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — More than 250 MGM Resorts International employees have enrolled in the first semester of the company’s College Opportunity Program. The program provide free college access for employees through the Nevada System of Higher Education.

The program allows employees to earn a degree online through seven Nevada institutions, free of charge for all credit hours.

NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly said the College Opportunity Program has had a positive impact on NSHE’s degree-granting institutions by pushing them to grow their online education programs.

“Online education was an area where we as a system needed to expand and the MGM College Opportunity Program has been an incentive for that growth,” Reilly said. “These enrollment numbers are certainly encouraging and as word gets around, I expect interest and participation in the program to continue to grow.”

Through the program, employees may apply to eligible online certificate, associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree programs at any of the participating colleges.