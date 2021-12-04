Hundreds dash through downtown Las Vegas during 17th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–The 17th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run is back in person this year, in addition to being virtual.

Hundreds of Santa’s all gathered on Fremont Street, Saturday to raise funds and awareness for Opportunity Village’s programs and services, which provide opportunities, enrichment, and support to nearly 2,000 Southern Nevada residents with intellectual disabilities and their families.

We love seeing all of the #SantaRunLV participants taking on the @LVSantaRun this morning 🎅 pic.twitter.com/ZvOPXsGuBS — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 4, 2021

Santa Run participants took part in the 5k or 1-mile course and cross the finish line into the Llama Lot for the after-party featuring a variety of food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment.

Participants can also participate virtually from Dec. 4-26, tagging the event pages and using the hashtag #LVSantaRun.

Partakers for both in-person and virtual runs received a medal, race bib, swag bag, and Santa suit.

All fundraising proceeds go directly towards the programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Opportunity Village.