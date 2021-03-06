Hundreds compete in ‘Fight For Air Climb’ at Las Vegas Ballpark to benefit American Lung Association

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The event had a different look this time around, but the goal was all the same. About 250 people came out Saturday for the “Fight For Air Climb” at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The event is usually known as the “Scale the STRAT,” but the event was moved outdoors this year due to the pandemic.

Climbers tackled all 650 stairs in the lower bowl of Las Vegas Ballpark, going both up and down the rows.

38-year-old Clint Law of Team “DR Do-Gooders” was the overall winner with a time of 3:10, while 37-year-old Justin Rowell of the Clark County Fire Department won the firefighter challenge with a time of 4:33.

As of Saturday, $110,000 had been raised in this year’s event, but fundraising is still going online through March 19. You can donate by CLICKING HERE.

A few 8 News Now members even participated, including our morning traffic/weather anchor Nate Tannenbaum and assignment editor Jonathan Cisowski.