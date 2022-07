LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taking a big risk and placing a big bet paid off for a lucky video poker player at Palace Station Casino.

$100,000 video poker jackpot at Palace Station Casino. (Photo: Palace Station)

According to the casino, an unidentified local was playing a Hundred Play Draw Poker machine and made a $125 bet. It was a true gamble that paid off. The player was dealt a Royal Flush and held all five cards. This led to them getting Royal Flushes on all 100 hands equaling a $100,000 jackpot.