Human trafficking takes center stage at Las Vegas summit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Human trafficking is the fastest growing crime in the world. As the problem gets bigger, so do the efforts to stop it.

The first of two summits hosted by Nevada’s attorney general takes place in Las Vegas Monday. It brings together federal and state lawmakers as well as prosecutors and law enforcement and representatives from groups fighting trafficking.

There have been several efforts recently to combat this form of modern day slavery. Several billboards are posted around the Las Vegas valley advertising an FBI hotline for victims. Although the hotline has been around for almost 10 years, it wasn’t until this year that various langauges were added to the billboard for those who don’t speak English.

Law enforcement, government, and advocacy groups are exploring as many ways as they can to combat this issue

The second summit is Tuesday in Carson City