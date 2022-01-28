Human Trafficking Awareness Month webinar for Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will be hosting a one-hour webinar to raise awareness about child sex trafficking in Southern Nevada in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month on Jan. 31 from 10 to 11 a.m.

The webinar, entitled “Courageous Conversation with Christina — Child Sex Trafficking,” will discuss factual evidence about trafficking and educate attendees about the realities of sex trafficking while demonstrating how everyone can join in the fight against it.

Host Dr. Christina Vela, CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, will be joined by special guests Jessica Kay, a sex trafficking survivor, and Tonya Turner, a human trafficking expert.

The webinar is free to attend on Zoom, and those interested in attending can register online through this link.