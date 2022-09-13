LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A human skull that washed up during recent flooding in Golden Valley, Arizona, is being investigated by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

A report of a skull being found led investigators to the south end of Ligurta Road near a wash in a desert area about 4.5 miles south of Highway 68, and just north of Shinarump Drive. The call came in to police just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Detectives confirmed that the skull was human.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Golden Valley, which is between Laughlin and Kingman about 100 miles south of Las Vegas, has been the site of numerous swift water rescues this year as monsoon rains have stranded vehicles. Several vehicles have been swept off the road, and in one case, a man’s body was recovered from a pickup truck that was found near Chino Road and San Pedro Road.

Another skull was found northwest of Golden Valley last year.