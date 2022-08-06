LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Another set of skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday morning, according to a news release from National Park Services.

National Park Service rangers received an emergency call reporting the discovery of human skeletal remains at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Park rangers responded to the call and set a perimeter to recover the remains with support from LVMPD’s dive team.

The cause of death and the identity of the remains has not been determined. No other details are available at this time.

This is the fourth discovery of human remains found at Lake Mead since May.

