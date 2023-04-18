LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family in Arizona finally has some closure in a missing person’s case that started nearly three years ago.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office has identified a set of human remains found in Golden Valley, Arizona, about an hour-and-a-half south of Las Vegas.

Through advanced DNA testing at Ortram Inc., investigators were able to identify the remains of 56-year-old Brian Crain of Golden Valley. His relatives reported him missing in 2020 and human remains were found about four months later.

Due to the condition of the remains, police said an official cause of death could not be determined. Police are urging anyone with information on Brian Crain to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s office at (928) 753-0753 ext. 4288.