LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday night’s benefit show was a huge success for Las Vegas performers “Human Nature.” The Australian group raised about $100,000 for bushfire relief in their home country of Australia.

“We feel a little helpless being so far away from it in a time like this, but we really would love to do everything that we can to help out,” Toby Allen of Human Nature told 8 News Now earlier this month.

100% of the ticket sales from Saturday night’s went to various relief efforts.