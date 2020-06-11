HUMAN NATURE ends residency at The Venetian after pandemic impact

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The longstanding headliner and pop vocal group – Australia’s HUMAN NATURE announced Wednesday that they are ending their seven year residency at The Venetian Resort.

Citing ‘divergent market forces presented by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic’ the group is ending their 11 years as entertainment headliners on the Strip and closing their hit and longest running headlining show at The Venetian Resort, “HUMAN NATURE sings Motown & More.”

“We are very sad that we will not be returning to our amazing Sands Showroom at the Venetian Resort,” said Andrew Tierney of Human Nature. “The Venetian Resort has been an amazing partner the last seven years and we will miss working with our fantastic band, crew, ushers and executive team who have been supportive of us and our show from day one.”

This is not the end of the group, in their release they ensured that they have plans for the future stating:

Human Nature look forward to their next chapter as soon as live performances are able to withstand a revitalized approach to regular business. In the meantime, the group is excited to inform fans there will be announcements soon about various online livestream experiences to provide their fans with the level of fun, excitement and tremendous musical experiences which will be announced in the near future.

Australia’s HUMAN NATURE

HUMAN NATURE visited 8 News Now studios on several occasions and have been known for their active community involvement in the Las Vegas valley.

Ticket holders will be refunded at their original point of purchase location.