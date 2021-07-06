Huge job fair happening Friday, July 9 at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two months from now, thousands of Nevadans will lose federal unemployment benefits and local officials say it’s important to stay ahead of that cut off and find work now.

Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom will host an event Tuesday where they urge people to find work before the federal unemployment benefits expire on Sept. 6.

Those benefits are part of the American Rescue Plan which was passed by Congress earlier this year. All of the enhanced benefits of that plan will be expiring.

That could mean a major loss of monthly income for the thousands of Nevadans still on unemployment.

On Friday, July 9, the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall Expansion will play host to the county’s biggest job fair. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

More than 100 employers including hotels, manufacturing companies and government will be hiring. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration through this link is suggested.

Clark County estimates Friday’s job fair will be one of the biggest ever in Southern Nevada.

Applicants are advised to dress for success, bring an updated resume and plenty of copies.