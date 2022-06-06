LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will be in Las Vegas to look at how federal, state, and local governments are dealing with housing access and affordability.

She will be taking a bus tour to look at some of the housing priorities in the valley while she meets with elected officials, housing advocates, developers, and those directly impacted by the housing issues.

She wants to see how Nevada is maximizing federal dollars to address growing concerns about housing.