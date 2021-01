People prepare places to sleep in area marked by painted boxes on the ground of a parking lot at a makeshift camp for the homeless Monday, March 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. Officials opened part of a parking lot as a makeshift homeless shelter after a local shelter closed when a man staying there tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLAS) — The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.5 billion to support local homeless assistance programs across the country. A total of 6,597 local programs will benefit from this funding.

The state of Nevada is receiving $17,834,762 as a result of this action, with $14,901,970 going to Clark County.

For a look at the full breakdown of funding awarded to the State of Nevada, click below: