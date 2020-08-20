Hualapai Mountain Park will close to new visitors due to fire emergency

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Hualapai Mountain Park in Mohave County will close to new visitors starting Aug. 21 due to a fire emergency. The order is set to take effect at sunrise.

The county says RV campers who are currently in the park may stay for now. They have been informed to be prepared for an evacuation if necessary.

The emergency was declared Thursday as the Hualapai Ridge Fire continues to burn on BLM property in the Hualapai Mountains, southeast of Kingman.

Mohave County also attributed the declaration to the continuing fire threat.

Pine Lake residents are not affected by the park closure, and they have been advised to be prepared to evacuate, as well, if necessary. The county says the fire is burning roughly five miles from the community, but no homes or structures are currently threatened.

A lightning strike from thunderstorms in the area sparked the blaze on Aug. 16. It increased to over 2,000 acres on Aug. 19 after winds from area storms stoked its activity.

