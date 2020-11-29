Hsieh’s vision lives on through downtown Las Vegas developments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tony Hsieh played a vital role in bringing in new businesses and companies to the downtown area.

Container Park is a prime example of the unique vision Tony Hsieh had to revitalize Downtown Las Vegas. The area allows visitors and locals to celebrate community, the arts and small businesses.

Container park is the product of Hsieh and “The Downtown Project,” which he founded in 2012. Hsieh invested $350 million in real estate, entertainment and tech startups in the area.

He was crucial in developing Container Park and some of the famous art installations like the fire breathing praying mantis.

Today, Container Park celebrated Small Business Saturday. The general manager said it was a bittersweet day.

He said he will remember Hsieh as a leader who inspired the people around him to dream.

“When it comes to that kind of stuff, I think people are not taught those kinds of things, business principles and things like that,” said James Gonzalez — general manager for Downtown Container Park. “The fact that he wanted you to know he was just a normal guy, a humble guy, and that anybody can do that as long as you have a dream and a vision. I think he really instilled those kind of core values in the downtown area, especially with us here at Container Park.”

And Hsieh’s dream continues.

This month, DTP Companies, which now helps in the development of downtown Las Vegas, revealed the latest mural and beautification project in the area.

It is part of a continued effort to increase walkability in downtown and to promote the talent of the local art community.

Through his work, Hsieh has helped support thousands of jobs and hundreds of businesses. His legacy will live on through the continued efforts to revitalize downtown Las Vegas.