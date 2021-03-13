HPD: Man arrested after admitting to shooting, killing wife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 77-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after telling police he killed his wife.

Henderson Police say they received a call around 12:40 a.m. from a residence near Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway. The man identified himself and told police he killed his wife.

Officers arrived on scene and took Robert Paige, 77, into custody without incident. They went inside the home and found a 78-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound.

Police say Paige was transported to an area hospital for further medical evaluation. He is being charged with one count of open murder.

The incident is being investigated as the fifth homicide in Henderson’s jurisdiction for 2021.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.