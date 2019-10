LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shark? Or maybe a dragon? Those are just a few of the popular Halloween costumes for dogs. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend around $490 million for furbaby costumes.

Aside from dressing up, some of you will even take your pet trick-or-treating.

Pet expert Charlotte Reed shares some ideas on finding the right costume, what make the best pet treats and how to keep a nervous pet calm.