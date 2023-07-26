LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is celebrating 70 years of service to the viewers of Southern Nevada.

The station is owned by Nexstar Media, the largest television group in the country, but that has not always been the case.

8 News Now is taking a closer look at the station’s best-known owner, eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes.

The story of Hughes and KLAS starts with a greenhouse located in the parking lot of the station.

It was the billionaire’s crash pad for about eight months in 1953, the same year a fledging TV station named KLAS because the first of its kind in Nevada.

He flew experimental planes over the desert and wooed starlets and showgirls all over town.

Hughes had it hermetically sealed when he left town in 1954, and it wasn’t re-opened until the frantic search for his will after his death in 1976.

A railroad crossing in North Las Vegas is the exact spot where Hughes returned and started his Nevada spending spree.

He arrived on a special train on Thanksgiving night in 1966 and changed Las Vegas forever.

In a four-year period in the late 60s, Hughes spent close to $300 million dollars in Las Vegas, according to his biographer Geoff Schumacher.

“He had money to spend, and he was looking for a small pond where he could spend it. He wanted to own a state. He basically wanted to take over Nevada,” Schumacher said.

When the owner of the Desert Inn Hotel, Moe Dalitz, asked Hughes to vacate the top floors, rather than move, Hughes plunked down $13 million and bought it.

He then bought five more casino properties and somehow obtained a gaming license without ever appearing in public.

“And that today is the model, corporate ownership of multiple properties, and in doing so it was one of the major forces that helped push the mob out of town and helped legitimize Las Vegas,” Tom Warden with the Howard Hughes corporations said.

Former Channel 8 anchorman, Warden later went to work for Hughes’ namesake company, which took 25,000 acres of raw land Hughes had bought far out in the desert and turned it into Summerlin, one of the country’s most successful master-planned communities.

Like many Hughes acquisitions, the purchase of KLAS-TV was more of a whim than a strategic decision.

“One of the reasons he bought the station is because he wanted to see the movie Bullitt, the Steve Mcqueen movie, the big chase scene through the streets of San Francisco,” former anchor Gary Waddell said.

The tale is a legend in the halls of Channel 8; Hughes — who had been a major figure in Hollywood as a director and producer, loved movies but would often fall asleep in his hotel suite while watching films airing on KLAS.

He would then place late-night calls to station owner, Hank Greenspun, to pester Greenspun into restarting the movie, just for one viewer. Exasperated after a while, Greenspun eventually suggested Hughes simply buy the station, so he did.

“Watching movies was a big deal, that obviously was the primary reason. The guy, as you said, purchased a network broadcast facility for a VCR, or in today’s parlance, Netflix,” Warden said.

When he became the owner, he ordered the station to restart movies so he could watch the parts he had missed.

Hughes invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into KLAS and turned it into a state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

At one point he reportedly wanted to build the studio on wheels so the station could be portable. Instead, KLAS has always been on a solid foundation, and its roots are deep in the Southern Nevada Community.