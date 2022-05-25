LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the most heartfelt Memorial Day tributes contain no words, just 24 notes.

Taps is the unmistakable bugle call played at military funerals.

This Memorial Day weekend CBS News “On The Road” correspondent Steve Hartman is back to talk about “Taps Across America.”

Steve Hartman joined Sherry Swensk live from Catskill, New York on Good Day Las Vegas to talk about what’s becoming a tradition for many.

If you share a video of somone playing Taps, be sure to use #CBSTaps in the post.