LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada has been helping locals with affordable housing and financial literacy for 30 years. The need is great year-round and this year is no different.

The non-profit agency could use some help from the community to give local families a nice holiday with its Winter Wonderland event. The drive-up event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. People will be able to get hams, food, blankets, goodies, and more. The event is at William E. Orr Middle School at 1562 E. Katie Ave., Las Vegas, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road.

If you would like to donate or volunteer your time, click here.

The agency also helps families through foreclosure prevention, provides education on how to buy a home, and gives downpayment assistance. Its mission is to provide affordable homes to low and moderate-income individuals and families.

Click here for more information on the programs.