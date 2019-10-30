How you can help the annual Women’s Suit Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have some closet cleaning to do, now is the time if you would like to help local women in need. The annual Women’s Suit Drive is underway and it provides women with a donated outfit to wear for a job interview.

The United Way and the Women’s Leadership Council team up to make this annual event happen.

They are looking for any clothing that can be worn during a job interview. That can include suits, dresses, blouses, pants, shoes, jewelry and purses.

You can drop off the clothing at a drive-thru event on Friday, Nov. 1 at NV Energy which is located at Sahara Avenue, just west of Jones Boulevard. The event is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.