LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With flash flood season coming up, officials are reminding the public to keep Clark County clean since trash and debris left on streets, sidewalks, and in desert areas end up getting washed into storm drains and flood control channels and end up in Lake Mead.

In Southern Nevada, flash floods occur most often from July through September. With Lake Mead being the source of the community’s drinking water it is important that we keep Clark County clean.

“Litter and illegal dumping issues often get worse when it rains in our valley because debris gets washed into the local flood control network and ends up polluting low-lying areas,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, vice-chair of the Regional Flood Control District. “With a population of more than two million people, debris left on streets or in desert areas can certainly add up and impact our quality of life.”

Clark County spends millions of dollars a year cleaning streets, parks, and flood control channels. When debris is left in public areas and it rains, inlets and drains in curbs and sidewalks get plugged adding to neighborhood flooding issues and clean-up costs.

“We all need to do our part to keep our community clean and protect Lake Mead,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, whose Commission District G in the southeast valley includes Clark County Wetlands Park, which often gets particularly hard-hit during storms. “Some simple actions such as picking up after your pets and keeping your car maintained so oil doesn’t leak into our storm drains can have a big impact on the health and beauty of our community.”

Simple acts such as putting lids on trash bins or knowing where to report illegal dumping sites can go a long way toward keeping Clark County clean. . A handout offering tips and various resources in the community called “Keep Clark County Clean” is posted on the County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability’s website pages at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.