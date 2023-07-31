LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the York fire continues to spread from the Mojave National Preserve in California and into Nevada State lines, experts say knowing how a wildfire may behave is critical for fire control.

The last few days have been windy as thunderstorms develop around our area, Joshua Thalacker a fuels specialist for the U.S. Forest Service says these conditions make it ideal for rapid fire growth.

“One of the most dangerous parts of thunderstorms occurring is the gusty erratic winds and it can go in any direction, so that can push the fire out in any direction, that’s what the fire spread has been exhibiting over the last few days,” explained Thalacker. ” One of the possible reasons why we are getting such a large wildfire in a place that doesn’t burn is we got a ton of rain and a bunch of invasive grasses like cheatgrass that grew from all the precipitation we had.”

Ray Johnson a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service says the wind isn’t the only thing we’re keeping an eye out on.

“We have to be concerned about lightning here that could also be starting fire,” said Johnson. “The area that this fire is in doesn’t have much topography change so primarily it is wind-driven and the weather pattern tends to be from the southwest.”

The Mojave National Preserve is made up of mountain ranges, dry riverbeds, and sand dunes, Dave Cochran the President of the Nevada Fire Chiefs Association says you have to consider the elevation and aspect of the Mojave National Preserve.

“We have rules that wildland firefighters in particular live by and one of them is not only being aware of the topography but not attacking fire from above when you have that slope in front of you,” said Chief Cochran.

Fuel moisture is also a big risk.

“When I say fuel moisture, that’s basically what it sounds like, how much water is contained in those fuels, a live plant, a live tree has a significant amount of water whereas a dead or dying plant or tree loses that water and that’s when it becomes the most flammable and most dangerous,” added Chief Cochran.

Fire Chief Cochran also says the intensity and severity of this fire are leading to extreme fire behavior.

“Big Fires like the York fire will make their own weather, they’ll create clouds, create wind and create those fire whirls which are basically tornadoes of fire,” said Chief Cochran. “With a wind-driven fire like the York fire is, I think it’s approaching 80,000 acres, it’s really hard to get your arms around that and get any sort of containment.”