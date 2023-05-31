LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Vegas Golden Knights fans anticipate the Stanley Cup playoffs, fans including local organizations and nonprofits are thankful for the teams’ efforts and outreach to help.

One of them is Chris Davin the Executive Director of the Henderson Equality Center

“It’s a blessing because nonprofits rely on donations, sponsorships, and volunteer help so to be able to get a sizeable donation like that really allows us to be able to do more events, more programming especially in a time right now where programming for LGBT is much needed,” Davin explained.

Davin said they received over $20,000 from the Golden Knight’s Pride Knight event to help those in their center as well as a custom-made jersey signed by the players.

“Right now we’re looking at a lot of businesses that are out there, taking a step back because they’re worried about the political realm of what’s happening so with the NHL staying on the forefront and we have other businesses follow in their footsteps and say you know what we’re proud of LGBT and we’re not going to pull back away,” Davin added.

Linda Perez agreed. As the CEO of the Shade Tree which provides a safe haven for women and children, the Vegas Golden Knight not only focused on the nonprofit for Women’s History Month and made a hefty donation to help their staff and clients but expressed how people can get involved.

“I wish them all the best in the upcoming games, it’s going to be so exciting, but I also want to share I’m a survivor of domestic violence and this work is so important to us and our families in the community and the Vegas Golden Knights just by highlighting us and what the Shade Tree does has really helped us,” Perez said.

Helping kids is also a top priority for the Golden Knights. Peter Guzman, President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce said the team supports the Chamber by donating to a local scholarship that helps kids go to school.

“They’ve done an amazing job not only with the Latin Chamber of Commerce but with the Hispanic community and that’s been from day 1. Bill Foley personally wanted this to happen, under Kerry’s leadership, been very sincere about it and came to the Latin Chamber of Commerce and said hey we want Hispanics to know that hockey is their sport as well and now we’re seeing the fruits of that labor,” Guzman said.

Other organizations like the Public Education Foundation wanted to express their support toward the Vegas Golden Knights and their charitable efforts. Here’s their statement below from President Kirsten Searer:

“About 3,000 Clark County School District teachers and their students have received free school supplies thanks to a partnership between the Public Education Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Our teachers appreciate the support – 58% of CCSD students arrive at school without the necessary school supplies. They also love meeting the players, Chance, and the Vegas Vivas, who have been incredibly gracious and generous with their time. It has been wonderful to see the Vegas Golden Knights work hard off of the ice to give back to our community, and we look forward to cheering them on in the Stanley Cup Final!”