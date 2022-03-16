LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From a Hispanic marketplace to a barbershop and even a school, those are some of the new ways traditional malls are evolving to bring in customers and cater to the community’s needs.



Bryan Wachter with the Retail Association of Nevada says nowadays malls are more than just shopping centers.

“What they’re showing us at what they’re good at doing is providing different parts of an experience to really enhance your day,” Watcher said. “You can go to the fashion show mall and learn now how to play table games and they brought that to the mall and I think that’s unique.”

Timo Kuusela, the general manager at the Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn agrees.

He says not only do they have conventional stores but commercial services as well.

“We added a lot of experience-related tenants like the movie theaters, Seaquest aquarium, and the Rec center but also we have workplaces here,” Kuusela added. “We have office tenants that bring about 4,000 employees to the site every day so that brings in customers to our regular mall.”

Shoppers are taking notice of the changes, referring to the malls as a one-stop hub to shop, eat and be with family.

“Since I’ve been here for 4 years in Nevada and it’s different, it’s beautiful. I love it,” Linda Catchings, a shopper in the Las Vegas valley.

Other malls are also taking a similar approach, with both Meadows Malls and Galleria offering an arcade and office spaces, meanwhile, Fashion Show Mall offers high-end retail on the strip.

The Fashion Show Mall released a statement regarding the future of malls and it is provided below.