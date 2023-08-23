LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” will be in theaters starting Sept. 8. To celebrate the return of the franchise, Focus Features wants to celebrate your wedding.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Focus Features will do a Greek takeover of Las Vegas’s world-famous Little White Wedding Chapel and will be giving away free weddings.

The ceremony, bouquet, Greek Elvis officiant, photographer, and more are all compliments of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.”

If you would like to enter to win a chance to be married at the “Greekified” Little White Wedding Chapel, you can email mybigfatgreekwedding3@focusfeatures.com with the subject line “LITTLE WHITE CHAPEL/LAS VEGAS.”

The email should include the following information:

Your full name and full name of your future spouse

Your email address

Your phone number

A photo of the couple

Why you want to be married in Las Vegas in a “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” inspired chapel?

Those interested may enter until Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. The contest is limited to one entry per person. You must be a legal resident of Las Vegas who is 21 or older to apply.

Additional information can be found on the Focus Features website.