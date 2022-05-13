LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special show will take place in the sky Sunday night when the Earth aligns between the sun and moon creating a total eclipse that will be visible for most of North and South America and other parts of the world.

Sunday’s moonrise over southern Nevada will be around 7:31 p.m. and by 8:30 p.m., the “Super Blood Moon” will be in total eclipse which means the entire moon will fall within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. It is during that time the moon will take on a reddish hue, hence the name Blood Moon.

8newsnow.com will live stream the total eclipse

No special equipment is needed to observe a lunar eclipse but being away from bright city lights will give the best viewing.

The total eclipse will last for about 90 minutes.

This is the first of two total moon eclipses for 2022. The next one will be on Nov. 8.

NASA will also be live streaming the eclipse if you don’t have a good view.