LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada teens are falling behind when it comes to having the knowledge to make smart decisions with money. Around 40% of Nevada teenagers surveyed didn’t pass a national financial literacy test.

April is Financial Literacy Month and it may be a good time to help your children learn some financial skills, even if you struggle with them.

The CEO of BusyKid and certified financial planner Gregg Murset talked with Good Day Las Vegas about the importance of financial skills, how parents can talk to their children about money, and then give them hands-on experience.