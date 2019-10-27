How to stay safe this Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween should be fun, not dangerous or scary. As many children prepare for a night of trick-or-treating, parents need to be aware of important safety tips.

There’s no real trick to make Halloween a real treat for the family. From costumes to candy, parents prepare to keep their little ghouls and goblins safe this Halloween.

“I just take a walk with them,” says father Richard Soto. “I don’t let them go by themselves.”

Richard Soto plans to stay by his daughter’s side, but before the big night, the duo visited a costume shop on Saturday. When purchasing an outfit, American Medical Response offers a few suggestions.

The ambulance provider advises all costumes, wigs and accessories be fire resistant. Use non-toxic make-up and decorative hats instead of masks which can block eyesight. Make sure costumes and shoes fit well to avoid trips and falls. Also, fasten reflective tape to outfits for better nighttime visibility.

Recommendations before trick-or-treating include adults accompanying children under 12, never entering a stranger’s home, carry a flashlight, agree on a time to return to the house and travel in well-lit areas.

But the big tip — never eat candy until an adult inspects.

“I always check it,” says Soto. “Always got to check every single candy.”

The real dangers aren’t from witches or spirits, but rather car crashes involving pedestrians. Reports say children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. It’s advised parents review traffic and safety rules with their children.