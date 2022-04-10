LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As high wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph are expected to push through the valley Monday and Tuesday, the potential for property damage is high.

8 News Now spoke to hardware store shoppers to hear what they plan to do to protect themselves and their homes during the High Wind Warning.

“Make sure all the doors are closed, because you don’t want them to slam,” aid Alec Bless. “Blinds will go crazy. Panels for units, if they aren’t tied down, will blow off and crash down on a car.”

While it may be tempting to try to fix a light or downed wire around your home, you should not attempt to make any repairs until the severe weather has calmed down.

Securing items outside your home is important, as is placing your car in a safe location and keeping pets indoors at all times.

8 News Now reached out to NV Energy for comment, and it stated that crews will be ready to respond as quickly as possible to outages.