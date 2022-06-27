LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — July is fast-approaching, bringing the start of the flash flood season to the Las Vegas valley.

The Regional Flood Control District reminds the public about the dangers of flash floods. First, don’t drive through flooded streets. Instead, turn around and don’t drown, as cars can be swept away in fast-moving water.

Additionally, steer clear of detention basins, channels, washes, and storm drains, because water can flow through these areas at up to 30 miles per hour. It only takes six inches of rushing water to knock you down.

Remember that safety is key — because flooding can happen when you least expect it.

The Regional Flood Control District is laying out plans to protect the public during these situations.

About 75% of the district’s master plan has been completed, while other areas remain in progress.

As the rain season approaches, the race is on to get as much of these 47 projects completed, including the Blue Diamond wash, the Meadows-Charleston storm drain, and the Gowan-El Capitan on Centennial Parkway.

Since the mid-1980s, about 680 miles of storm channels and over 100 detention basins have been built. Taxpayers have spent $2.16 billion and improved more than 60 miles of land removed from flood zones.

Clark County officials and the Regional Flood Control District are expected to give an update on the projects on Tuesday.