LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As weather begins to warm up, coyote sightings in the valley are becoming more frequent.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife asked residents to be on alert, especially those who have pets.

Tracie Mcky said she enjoys spending time with her new puppy Mable, but a recent trip to a Henderson park reminded her of the dangers of the desert.

“It was a nice day like today, we heard some rocks tumble from the mountain, and the coyote was right there standing still,” she told 8 News Now. “It was very scary.”

Luckily, she was able to scare away the wild animal.

According to Doug Nielson with the Department of Wildlife, coyote sightings become more common as warmer weather rolls in. He said that it’s normally not an emergency if you spot one, but residents should still be aware of what to do.

“We need to haze them,” Nielsen said. “We need to let them know they are not welcome where we are and that they need to move on.”

Nielsen said that parks, hiking trails, and even urban developments are common areas for coyotes because it’s the desert, and concern is higher when they visit backyards.

“Go out with your dog or cat and be there with them and don’t let them be alone,” he suggested. “Also avoid dawn and dusk hours, because that’s when they are most active.”

Nielsen also advised that residents can be proactive by keeping trash bins closed, picking up pet waste, avoiding leaving food outside, and being alert if you are out with water on you.