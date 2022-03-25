LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As temperatures rise, it’s a good idea to get your air conditioning checked before it gets too hot, as technicians advise that doing so is a make or break situation in the valley.

Many homeowners like Betsy Joyce are making the call to HVAC technicians for service.

“We are fan people, I believe there’s a fan in every room,” Joyce said. “An overhead fan, and then I’m from the South, so I’m used to having the AC quite high.”

Joyce also noted that she gets routine AC maintenance yearly.

“It’s critical for us to have cool air. We have two small kids, so obviously very heat sensitive,” she continued.

HVAC technician Derek Thompson told 8 News Now that the maintenance calls have been non-stop.

“We are going to do a spring tune-up on both of her systems. We’ll check all the components and electrical components,” he said. “Her compressor and fan motors, making sure they are in range and amperage is correct.”

This week, Bumble Breeze serviced over 100 homes, and Thompson said that the key to maintaining a good AC system is routine checks and having a certain type of thermostat.

“What we recommend is getting a thermostat that can be put on geofencing, meaning that when you come within two miles of your home, it will click the thermostat on and turn it to your designated temperature,” he said. “Obviously you do not want your system running all day when you’re not there.”

To keep your home cool without draining your wallet, it’s recommended to keep your thermostat set in the mid 70’s range. It also helps to run ceiling fans and keep blinds closed.