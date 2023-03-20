LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The summer travel season is about to take off.

New York magazine named “Jet Set Sarah” is one of the best travel Instagrams to follow.

8 News Now spoke to her about how to save money at booking time.

“Everyone is getting back out there, things will be busy, and expensive,” Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon with JetSetSarah.com.

Jet Set Sarah said nationwide the U.S. saw the busiest spring break travel since 2019.

If you’re road tripping save wear and tear on your car by using a rental. The good news, is there are more rentals available now than in years passed.

She added that – AARP members can save up to 30% on car rentals with Avis.

“We’re seeing high demand for hotels, rates are up as well,” she said.

“Vacation rentals, becoming more popular this year.”

This year, “Skip- gen travel” and “Multi-gen vacations” are all the rage as

family members are making up for when they didn’t see one another during and coming out of the pandemic.

Pick a non-stop flight – so everyone’s refreshed when they arrive, and consider all ages at the destination.

Make sure to pick a hotel, for example, that has something for everyone, spa, golf, great kids program and it’s comprehensive.

The booking window for the best prices for domestic travel is 28-35 days in advance,

And up to six months for international flights.

Most definitely use a flight tracker, so that you can monitor for prices of flights.

Don’t wait for a sale, everything is inching up slowly, book early.

If you’re traveling internationally and want to reduce your wait time at customs etc.

Jetsetsarah added that most people are right-handed and therefore choose a right lane.

Go left, and you’ll find the left lane of any room is often shorter.