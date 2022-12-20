LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 60% of Americans plan to give a gift card this year to one of their loved ones.

What most people don’t realize, however, is that you can save money on gift card purchases. You can snag a discount gift card at sites like Raise, CardCash and GiftCardGranny, which sell other people’s unwanted gift cards at up to 25 percent off.

You can also earn cashback on your gift card purchase.

“A cashback site like CouponCabin gives you a variety of retail sites, such as 4.7% back at Kohls, 5.1% back at Sephora, 8.25% back at DSW, and up to 4% back at Walmart,” consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said.

Woroch said another good tip is to look for free gift cards that come with a purchase. This week at Metro Pizza, for example, you get a $10 gift card when you buy a $25 dollar one.

She also mentioned offers available at Massage Envy.

“You can give that $100 to an intended recipient, or $20 promo gift card to a friend or babysitter in your life,” Woroch said.

You can buy a gift card from a warehouse store, like Costco and Sam’s Club, which offer multi-packs of gift cards with 20 to 30 percent savings.

You can also redeem rewards for extra cash. Review your credit card statement for points or miles that can be redeemed for gift cards, and check store loyalty programs. Using cashback apps like Fetch Rewards will also earn you points toward free gift cards to a variety of retailers and restaurants.

You can also browse daily deal sites like Groupon and LivingSocial.

Try asking for a gift card behind the service desk or grab the last one in the group behind the display to cut down on your chances that the card has been hacked.