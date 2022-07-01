LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new national database using facial recognition technology will make finding lost pets easier ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

The database, called Petco Love Lost, will be easily accessible to participating animal organizations as well as pet parents or people who find lost pets. Photos uploaded of the found animal are immediately scanned to find out whether the lost pet is with a participating shelter or neighbor.

The new database is a result of collaboration between Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions and nonprofit Petco love.

“More pets go missing during July 4 celebrations than any other time of the year. That means it’s especially important to make sure your pets are ready for this weekend. Register them on Petco Love Lost, get them microchipped or make sure your contact info is up to date on existing microchips, and confirm they are wearing their collars and tags,” said Christi Dineff, Executive Director for Homeward Bound. “We see firsthand how quickly a pet can go missing; whether they were just curious, slipped through an open door or gate, or became scared during the fireworks.”

In addition to the database, you can check the Animal Foundation’s Lost and Found online. The shelter will be waiving all reclaim fees from July 1 to July 10 as they expect a large increase in lost animals near the Fourth of July.

To claim your lost pet from the Animal Foundation, you will need a photo of your pet, vet records, proof of a rabies vaccine, and a current or valid breeders or fanciers license if applicable. The Lost and Found department is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also register your lost pet at PetHarbor. You will receive a daily email when pets fitting your animal’s description are registered as “found” by members of the community. Different links are available to register a lost dog, a lost cat, or a lost animal listed as other.

To register a found dog, a found cat, or a found animal listed as other to PetHarbor, visit these links.

Make sure to keep your pet’s tags on, even if you don’t plan to have them outside during the holiday festivities. The average cost of microchipping is usually $30 to $45.

Lost pets brought to The Animal Foundation are under the jurisdiction of the City of Las Vegas, City of North Las Vegas, or Clark County Animal Control for 72 hours, then the animals are released to The Animal Foundation for adoption if they have not been claimed by their owners.

Contacts for local animal control offices are listed below: