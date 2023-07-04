LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The brightly colored paper and cardboard on fireworks can be deceiving. Paper and cardboard usually go in the recycling bin but Republic Services wants to remind residents that fireworks actually belong in the trash can.

“I totally get it, they’re made of paper and cardboard, which are recyclable. But the flammable nature of fireworks, they create a lot of problems,” Jeremy Walters, Republic Services Sustainability Ambassador, said.

Those problems could be a dumpster fire or worse.

While fireworks belong in the trash can, there’s one key thing to remember before you put them in the bin: you need to extinguish them properly.

“You do have to make sure that smoldering embers are completely extinguished before you place them in your trash bin. The trash bin is where they belong, but there are some dos and don’ts even when it comes to doing that,” Walters said.

Here’s what he suggests:

After use, dunk the fireworks in a bucket of water

Leave them in there for 24 hours

Then put them in a bag

Last, drop them in the trash

“We have to make sure that we clean them up properly. It’s a risk, but it’s also a determent to the environment if we’re leaving these things outside,” Walters said.

Besides starting a fire, if left on the side of the road or in the gutter, fireworks could end up in our sewer system and ultimately the water treatment facilities.

For additional details from Republic Services click here.