LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Summer is in full swing and mothers across the country can add the new role of summer entertainment organizer, Uber driver, and backyard BBQ host to their already busy schedules. The result is exhaustion, but there are some tips on how to re-energize.

Suzan Galluzzo has two kids, ages nine and eleven. She’s a registered nutritionist who has a great summer plan to help all moms prioritize self-care while being the super-mom that summer calls for.

She suggests four key vitamins to help support your immune system and your mood, while protecting your skin from sun exposure – Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and B-Vitamins, she says, “They help in energy metabolism, help combat fatigue, you can get b vitamins from lean sources of protein as well as leafy greens.”

To avoid brain fog and energy slumps she suggests you increase your nutrient intake, “Omega-3 what it does is enhances brain function, mental clarity and energy for those long never-ending days.”

Instead of waiting on a blood draw from your doctor to find out where your levels are at, she says you can buy a pinprick test at a pharmacy to get your Omega Three Basic Index.

While it usually takes two to three months with a supplement to see any levels increase; there are some healthy food swaps you can consume right now to smooth out the blood sugar roller coaster, so you don’t give into the food cravings that will just sap your energy.

Galluzzo says, “Aim for low glycemic fruits, things like berries, pears, low glycemic vegetables, having a few handy snacks is going to save you from getting hangry in the middle of the day and going after that bagel or burger.”

She adds, “A lot of time going through long days, you might think you are hungry, but it’s just a lack of proper hydration.”

Choose electrolytes- minerals that maintain fluid balance like sugar-free Gatorade or coconut water. Her favorite choice is to add lemon to a large bottle of water with a little Himalayan salt.