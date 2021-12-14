How to practice cyber safety while online shopping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As holiday shopping continues, cybercriminals are looking to take advantage.

While many shoppers will head in person to stores, supply chain issues and pandemic concerns will keep some gift-givers indoors, opting to shop online.

“While they’re doing their holiday shopping… cyber-criminals and thieves are out there trying to do the same thing,” says Metro Police Lieutenant Allen Larsen.

8 News Now’s Brian Loftus gives us some tips to stay cyber safe this Christmas:

Look out for digital gift card and phishing scams

Use password management apps and utilize your iPhone’s built in protection Click on Settings Go into passcodes Select different tabs that will be able to show if passwords saved on the phone have been used in any data breaches

Check banking and credit accounts at least weekly in case of a breach

Use a credit card when making purchases

“When there’s a breach there, and that has your credit card information in there, or other things, it’s really easy for these cyber-criminals to be able to basically own you, and your bank accounts,” Lt. Larsen tells Loftus.

“If you use a debit card, you’re playing with your money. If you use a credit card, you’re playing with the bank’s money.”

If a person’s finances are accessed, the credit card company will freeze the account, issue a new card, and the burden will be on them, leaving the person safe.

Gaming systems – a popular Christmas gift – also invite cyber risks.

“Adult gaming is a lot more popular now, so there’s more and more parents who are playing these video games with their kids who are creating accounts, so make sure you’re not re-using passwords; make sure if you have a credit card linked to the account you don’t share it,” Lt. Larsen continues.

Shoppers are urged to watch out for too-good-to-be-true holiday deals and to practice good cyber hygiene.