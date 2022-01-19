How to order your free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The website where Americans can request free at-home COVID-19 test kits is operating after quietly launching Tuesday — one day earlier than expected.

The COVIDTests.gov website says “every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests.” The site says the orders will start shipping in late January. The tests will be shipped in seven to 12 days.

In December, as omicron variant cases began surging across the country, there were long lines at testing sites, and testing kits were sold out in stores. At that time, the Biden Administration announced it would start mailing 500 million COVID-19 test kits to U.S. households. Since then, the administration says it will double that number.

On Wednesday, the White House announced it will also make 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and local health centers starting in February.